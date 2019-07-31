Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, Raj Thackeray discusses EVM row with Mamata

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here and invited her to take part in his party's rally demanding use of ballot papers in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election.

"Today I came to meet Mamataji on the issue regarding the use of EVMs and VVPATs. We are taking out a 'morcha' in Maharashtra. I had come here to invite her for the same. She told me that her party is committed to saving democracy. She said, 'Main hun,aisa samajh lena'. We will continue to fight," Raj Thackeray told media here."I had met Election Commissioner and asked him to hold elections through ballot voting because of the kind of atmosphere that is there in the country regarding EVMs and VVPATs. In various countries these machines have been cancelled," he added.Asked whether this is a new beginning of the 'anti-Modi' front, he said, "It is about anti-EVMs and not anti-Modi. It's fine if anti-EVMs transcends into anti-Modi."When questioned whether he will move court against EVMs, he added, "I have no expectations from High Court, Supreme Court and the Election Commissioner."Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress chief claimed that instead of working peacefully for the country, the ruling party is indulging in horse-trading."This government won the election, it's okay you work for the people, work for the country. But instead of working peacefully in the country, from day one they started whatever they had done (in) last five years - horse-trading in every state, misusing agencies, even the industries and media are not spared.""What result have we seen? This government decided to shut down more than 45 public sector industries. The unemployment rate is very high within these 45 years. Economic growth also suffers," she added.Mamata also condoled the demise of Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha."If all industrialists leave the country like this or commit suicide, don't you think it is a dangerous signal for the country? I'm feeling sad today because it should not be the future of the industry or agriculture or the country. These are very unfortunate affairs," she said.Earlier this month, Thackeray met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, and reportedly discussed political developments including the issue of EVMs over which opposition parties have demanded going back to paper ballots in elections. (ANI)