Ahead of NRC publication, Assam DGP gets service extension

The Appointment Committee of the Union Cabinet approved the proposal of Union Home Ministry to extend the service of Saikia for three months beyond his superannuation.

Saikia, an 1985-batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was scheduled to retire on August 31.

The notification said that the extension of Saikia's service was a special case in public interest.

Also a known litterateur, Saikia took over Assam Police chief last year.

A two-time winner of President's Police medal, Saikia had also won the prestigious Katha Award and Sahitya Akademy award for his literary achievements.