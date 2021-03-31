Ahead of phase 2 polls in Bengal, security forces neutralise 17 crude bombs in West Midnapur

West Midnapur (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): Ahead of the second phase of Assembly Elections in West Bengal, West Midnapore Police and bomb disposal units neutralised 17 crude bombs in a controlled explosion in a field in the Keshpur area on Wednesday.



Those crude bombs were recovered from Charka village in the Keshpur police station area.

In phase-II, a total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are heading in to vote.

Out of the 171 candidates in the fray 152 are men and the remaining are women. It means only 11 per cent of the candidates are women.

Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures, that is, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. Nandigram is all set to witness the most high-profile contest with Banerjee and Adhikari taking on each other. (ANI)

