Ahead of poll dates announcement, Kerala parties exude confidence

The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Front after keeping a winning record in the December local body polls is nurturing high hopes of creating an electoral history by becoming the first government in the state to retain power.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (IANS) The news that the Election Commission of India would be announcing the poll schedule on Friday has warmed up the traditional rival fronts in Kerala, who said that they are well on the course of winning the Assembly polls.

The poll date will be announced when its' two political Yatras will end in two places and CPI(M) central committee member M.V. Govindan said they are confident of winning the polls .

But Leader of Opposition and a possible Chief Ministerial candidate of the Congress-led UDF Ramesh Chennithala said, 'There is no doubt that the UDF will romp home easily, when votes will be counted'.

Former Defence Minister and three time Kerala Chief Minister A.K. Antony, who is all set to arrive in Kerala from Delhi as the star campaigner for the UDF, expressed confidence that in May, this year, it would be the UDF government which will be sworn in.

State Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran said that a secret deal has been inked between the CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala on 10 seats.

"We will be coming out with our list of candidates very soon and we are supremely confident that we will win," said Ramachandran.

The BJP-led NDA has just one seat at present and its senior leader M.T. Ramesh commented that they will be making giant strides in the election.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-led UDF had a resounding victory, winning 19 out of the 20 seats, and had a vote share of 47.48 per cent, the ruling Left won just one seat with a vote share of 36.29 per cent. The BJP drew a blank but secured 15.64 per cent votes.

