Ahead of polls, fissures emerge in Vijayawada's TDP unit

Senior TDP leaders Bonda Umamaheshwar Rao, Nagul Mira and Budda Venkanna expressed displeasure over the Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani's alleged way of dealing with the party members in a joint press conference.

Vijayawada, March 6 (IANS) At a time when the TDP supremo N.Chandrababu Naidu is busy in campaigning for the urban local body elections in North Andhra Pradesh, internal fissures among the party leaders have come to the fore in Vijayawada.

These differences seem to have cropped up in the aftermath of declaring Nani's daughter Kesineni Swetha as the Mayoral candidate in the forthcoming polls for the Vijayawada city.

"We don't have any objection in declaring his (Nani's) daughter as the Mayoral candidate. After Chandrababu has spoken on that, we do not have any problem. But his adamant nature, humiliating behaviour, lack of respect for leaders and belittling backward classes and 'kapus' will not be tolerated," Uma said.

He said that these issues have been taken to the notice of the party and also being informed to everyone.

The discontented leaders alleged that the Vijayawada MP is not even informing them about Naidu's visits or his tour plans, saying that they have lost patience with him.

"Are you (Nani) a hero? We have been carrying the flag (TDP) for the past 20 years and how can you go without calling us? Nobody is scared of your appearance? I am telling you now, I will contest as Vijayawada Parliamentary candidate with Chandrababu's blessings," added Venkanna.

