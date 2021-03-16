Ahead of polls, RTI activists take political plunge in Tamil Nadu

Senthil Arumugam, an RTI activist for the past 15 years, has been bringing out several issues pertaining to the lives of people.

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly polls, several Right to Information (RTI) activists have taken a plunge in Tamil Nadu's electoral battle contesting from the mainstream party tickets, which include, DMK, AIADMK and VCK.

Arumugam is contesting from the Pallavaram constituency under the banner of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

Speaking to IANS, Arumugam said: "I have been an RTI activist for the past fifteen years and have brought to the forefront several issues which were hushed up. Now I intend to take this up to a larger audience by fighting the elections and a win will directly help me intervening in the people's issue as a legislator."

Several activists have now turned to the mainstream political parties as there is a dearth in their funding following the governmet's implementation of tough legislation restricting foreign donations.

R.R.Senthilnathan, a Chennai-based RTI activist who also runs an NGO, said: "The central government has brought in tough restrictions on foreign funds and this is creating a major hindrance to our activities. I am now supporting VCK and am providing them materials which will be useful for their election campaign."

He added,"I am charging money from them as I don't have a single penny as the funds were stopped from some major NGO's who are now running from pillar to post for meager funds to stay afloat."

Shiv Ilango , who is contesting from Tambaram, told IANS: "I had contested elections against Karunanidhi and this is not new to me. However there is a lack of funds and I am now shifting from activism to mainstream politics which is a direct way to serve the people."

While several civil society organisations and NGO's in and around Chennai are struggling to manage their affairs, several others are now trying their hands at the mainstream political parties who will take care of their affairs

M. Arumugham, Chennai's DMK leader, said: "RTI activists among several others of them, need no formal political and social training as they are already in the helm of affairs and for us they are a big help as they provide us with a lot of information. They have information at their fingertips and in the modern world, information is the key, so we help them and instead take their help in getting each and every information regarding the constituency and local issues."

Single phase polls to a total of 234 seats in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April 6. The counting will be on May 2.

