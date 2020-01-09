Ahead of Union Budget, Sitharaman meets BJP office bearers, spokespersons

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met BJP office bearers, spokespersons, and other party functionaries, for consultations on union budget at the party office here on Thursday.

Sitharaman has given assurance that people-friendly Budget will be presented in Parliament which would be beneficial for each and every sector.

Among those present on the occasion are BJP working president JP Nadda, Bhupendra Yadav, Arun Singh. In total, four meetings took place.According to sources, Sitharaman first met party spokespersons, who raised several questions related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). She gave information on various issues related to this to the party spokespersons.In the meeting, Sitharaman was further advised to speed up the schemes made for the Dalit community, sources added.Also, there was a demand for an increase in the scholarships for Dalit students from Rs 500 to at least Rs 1500-2500.The Budget session of the Parliament will commence on January 31 and will conclude on April 3, sources said on Thursday.Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget on February 1.The first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second one from March 2 to April 3, sources added. (ANI)