Ahead of World Tourism Day, Air India implements PM Modi's vision

By Ashoke Raj

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): National carrier Air India is all set to mark 'Celebrating India' theme on World Tourism Day and in this respect, the Air India Boeing B-777 aircraft is being decorated with pictures of historical monuments, nature and wildlife.

The aircraft is being decorated at the AI Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) in Nagpur.Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech had said, "There is a "huge" scope to improve our tourism and India has so much to offer. I know people travel to different countries for holidays, but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations in India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom."After Prime Minister Modi's appeal, Air India took the decision to decorate its Boeing B777 aircraft to promote India's tourist destination.The aircraft is decorated with pictures of Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Konark Temple, Golden Temple and Statue of Unity.Air India is going to start a flight from Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto on the World Tourism Day on September 27.Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier tweeted: "Delighted to announce the commencement of a thrice-weekly Air India flight between Sri Amritsar Sahib and Canada. The Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight will commence on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27, 2019.""Our Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani has given the task to decorate the aircraft with world heritage photos before going to Toronto. We started the work and today the aircraft is ready for use as per our CMD direction. Before decorating the aircraft we had taken prior clearance from Aviation watchdog Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)," Vaibhav Simpy, Senior Engineer, Air India MRO and Nodal officer of the aircraft told ANI. (ANI)