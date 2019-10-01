Ahmedabad: CRPF warrior dogs perform stunts at 27th anniversary event of RAF

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): On the 27th anniversary celebrations of anti-riot Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the CRPF, warrior dogs of the forces showcased a special performance in Ahmedabad.

The canines performed different kinds of stunts and displayed how they helped the CRPF during various operations.



Home Minister Amit Shah was the chief guest at the parade during the occasion. He also felicitated 20 gallantry medal winners of the CRPF.

RAF was raised as a specialised riot-control wing of CRPF on 7th October 1992. This anti-riot, 15 battalion-strong force has proved its mettle on many occasions.

Known as zero-response time force, RAF's active engagement with its mandate earned it an identity of its own on October 7, 2003, when it was presented with the coveted Presidential Colours. (ANI)