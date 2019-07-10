Ahmedabad: Dalit man allegedly killed by in-laws

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] July 10 (ANI): A Dalit man Haresh Kumar Solanki was allegedly murdered by his upper-caste in-laws in Varmor village here.

DSP Praveen Kumar Meena said: "The family of the woman wanted to break their marriage. They called their daughter home and were not allowing her to return. Later, they had invited the victim to have talks."



The DCP said the victim who was killed on Sunday had also called the women helpline number for counselling with the family.

"The victim had called 181 women's helpline for counselling with the family. However, he was attacked by the family after the counselling ended," he said.

"Police personnel were also attacked," the police further informed.

A case has been registered under the offence of murder, attack on public servants, criminal conspiracy, and under the SC-ST Act. (ANI)

