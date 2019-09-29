Ahmedabad: Shah to be chief guest at 27th anniversary celebrations of CRPF's RAF

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest on the 27th anniversary celebrations of anti-riot Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the CRPF in Ahmedabad.

"Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is observing the 27th Anniversary of its anti-riot Rapid Action Force (RAF) this year. To mark the occasion, its anniversary parade has been arranged at the location of the 100 Battalion of RAF at Ahmedabad(Gujarat) tomorrow, the 30th September 2019. Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest," an official release said.



The Home Minister will also felicitate 20 Gallantry medal winners of the CRPF on the occasion.

RAF was raised as a specialised riot-control wing of CRPF on the 7th October 1992. This anti-riot, 15 battalion-strong force has proved its mettle on many occasions.

RAF has been fulfilling its mandate not only in riot control and crowd management but also has won accolades overseas in its UN peacekeeping missions in Haiti, Kosovo and Liberia. RAF, as the anti-riot force, specialises in quick reflexes in riot situations with the use of non-lethal equipment.

Known as the zero-response time force, RAF's active engagement with its mandate earned it an identity of its own on October 7, 2003, when it was presented with the coveted Presidential Colours. (ANI)

