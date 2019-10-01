Ahmedabad: Using 150 words, these students made Gandhi's picture

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 1(ANI): Using 150 words that describe Mahatma Gandhi, students of a school here made a photo of the Father of the Nation, a day before his 150th birth anniversary.

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world," read a line on the portrait made by pupils of HB Kapadia School in Memnagar.



Teachers of the school also helped in making the giant poster of Gandhi with all synonyms describing him and his greatness.

Apart from this, there were 150 students who dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi. "We feel honoured to be hosting this celebration," said a staff member.

Colouring activity and singing were also organised for students to learn about the teaching of the Mahatma. Pupils also took an oath to follow the footsteps of Gandhi.

The central government will also hold various cleanliness programmes in the country on 2nd October to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (Gandhi Jayanti) is celebrated on October 2nd as a national event across India. This day is also observed across the entire world as the International Day of Non-violence. Mahatma Gandhi contributed tirelessly and selflessly to India's freedom struggle. (ANI)

