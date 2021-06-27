Ahmedabad diamond polishers say demand for polished stones has gone up due to easing of COVID-19 curbs

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 27 (ANI): The demand for polished diamonds has increased due to the easing of COVID-19 curbs, but the units are not able to fully meet the demand as many of the workers have not returned after the lockdown, said diamond polishers in Ahmedabad.



While speaking to ANI, Zalak Savani, General Manager of a diamond polishing unit in Ahmedabad said, "Many diamond polishers in Ahmedabad say demand for polished stones has jumped as several countries lifted COVID curbs. But we are unable to meet demands because the workers who went to their homes in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan have not returned."

"Also, factories run for only 12 hours a day due to night curfew. Presently, we are struggling to meet even 60 per cent of the demand," said Savani.

On June 24, as per a government order, restrictions including night curfew will continue until further orders in eight Municipal Corporations of the state and a total of 18 cities including Vapi, Ankleshwar, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar. Night curfew in these 18 cities has been reduced by 1 hour from 10 pm to 8 am.

The government has decided that apart from Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, night curfew will continue in Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Vapi, Ankleshwar, Valsad, Navsari, Mehsana, Bharuch, Patan, Morbi, Bhuj and Gandhidham (for one more week), the release said. (ANI)

