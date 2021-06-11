Ahmedabad shopkeepers/vendors to need vax or 'no Covid' certificate

Gandhinagar, June 11 (IANS) Small traders, street vendors, shop owners, and others, who can fall into the 'super spreader' category, must produce either vaccination certificate or an RT-PCR negative certificate, less than 10 days old, in order to continue their business in Ahmedabad, an order said on Friday.

"All the vegetable vendors, hotel/restaurant employees, roadside food vendors, auto/ taxi/truck drivers, cleaners, paan shop/teashop owners, hair salon, beauty parlour owners, private security agency staff, self-employed like carpenter, electrician, plumber, mason and shopping mall employees will have to produce vaccination certificate or a 10 day RTPCR negative report to continue business in revenue areas of Ahmedabad district," says the order issued by Additional District Magistrate, Harshad M. Vora.

The vaccinated persons will have to produce cellphone messages or certificated copy or card issued after the vaccination, when asked by the authorities. If they fail to produce it, legal procedure will be carried out against them under the provisions of the Epidemic Act, the Disaster Management Act, the Covid-19 guidelines and the Indian Penal Code.

