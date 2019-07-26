AI can be used in multiple domains of agriculture: Tomar in LS

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be used in multiple domains of agriculture such as weather, crop and price forecasting and yield estimation, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.



In a written reply to a question posed by Sanjay Singh in Lok Sabha, Tomar said, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be used in multiple domains of agriculture such as weather, crop and price forecasting, yield estimation, etc."

"AI can leverage in providing information and advisory services to farmers for increasing production and productivity and taking preventive measures against pests. Further, it may reduce the cost of production through precise application of agricultural inputs like fertilizer, chemicals, irrigation, etc.," he added.

Tomar also said the government, through Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and through various agencies, has carried out many pilot studies for optimisation of crop cutting experiments, in which AI was used for optimisation and yield estimation. (ANI)

