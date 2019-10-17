AIADMK celebrates founding day

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Thursday celebrated its 48th founding day, with top leaders K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam leading the celebrations.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was founded by the late chief minister MG Ramachandran in 1972 following the charismatic actor's expulsion from the DMK by its then chief, the late M Karunanidhi.

Ramachandran was shown the door by Karunanidhi from the DMK following difference between the two leaders.

At the AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah which was bedecked for the occasion, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam garlanded the statues of Ramachandran and the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa on Thursday. Chief Minister Palaniswami is AIADMK Joint Coordinator while his deputy Panneerselvam is Coordinator. They also unfurled a party flag and distributed sweets to those present, including senior leaders and mediapersons, a release from the AIADMK headquarters said. The party office was decorated with AIADMK colours and an arch to mark the celebrations.