AIADMK, DMK fight over Amma mini clinics

The party has alleged that the Amma mini clinics opened with much fanfare during the AIADMK government of K. Palaniswami in December 2020 were being closed down.

Chennai, Sep 13 (IANS) Opposition AIADMK has accused the DMK government of scuttling welfare projects, like the Amma Mini Clinic Scheme, initiated during their regime.

The AIADMK leaders have alleged that the DMK government was doing this out of political vengeance. Former minister D. Jayakumar told IANS, "The DMK government is closing down the Amma mini clinics initiated by our government for the health needs of poor people and the DMK is closing it down just because it was opened by our government."

Coimbatore North MLA and AIADMK leader, Amman K. Arjunan said that the Amma mini clinics were not operational in the state now. He said that when he had raised the matter in the Assembly, the government made 'flimsy excuses' and responded that the previous AIADMK government had not equipped the clinics properly.

However, the DMK has challenged the allegations and said that the previous government had opened Amma clinics only for gaining political mileage. DMK leader and state water resources minister, S. Duraimurugan while speaking to IANS said, "The previous AIADMK government was using the Amma clinics for political leverage without proper infrastructure."

State health department officials, however, said that the staff in the Amma clinics were deployed for Covid care clinics and hence there was a staff shortage in the Amma clinics. The officials denied that the Amma clinics were being given a silent burial.

N. Karthik, DMK leader and former Singathanallur MLA while speaking to IANS said, "The previous AIADMK government opened Amma clinics for political mileage and with the DMK government creating Makkal Thedi Maruthuvam that takes healthcare to door steps, the Amma clinics have become irrelevant."

The Amma Mini Clinic Scheme was started in December 2021. Each clinic was to have a doctor, a nurse and an assistant.

