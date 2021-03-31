AIADMK files complaint with EC against Dayanidhi Maran for 'tarnishing' image of Jayalalitha, PM Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 31 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran for allegedly "maligning and tarnishing" the image of late chief minister Jayalalitha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The AIDMK also demanded that Maran should refrain from poll campaigning.

"In recent days, DMK party leaders and star campaigners during their election campaign used indecent and filthy comments, with a malice intention to degrade and insult the very modesty of women and society at large," read the letter by AIADMK leader RM Babu Murugavel to the state Chief Electoral Officer.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

