AIADMK former minister's nephew arrested for allegedly duping job seekers

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu police has arrested M Ramesh Babu, nephew of AIADMK leader and former social welfare minister of the state V. Saroja for allegedly duping several job seekers in Villupuram. According to police, Ramesh Babu was arrested late on Wednesday night from his Ashok Nagar residence after police received complaints that he had duped people to the tune of Rs 35 lakh.

The police special team said that a complaint was lodged against Ramesh Babu by V. Gunasekaran of Vikrvandi in Villupram district. He complained that he met Ramesh Babu through a common acquaintance in Chennai and that he was promised the job of a noon meal organizer at an Anganwadi.

In the complaint, he said that Ramesh Babu promised him the job and took Rs 35 lakhs from him and 16 other people and transferred the money in multiple instalments to the bank accounts of his wife and her uncle in Villupuram.

After the promise of the jobs was not met, Gunasekaran and others who had paid money asked for the money to be returned but Ramesh Babu threatened them with dire consequences. They then lodged the complaint with the police.

A special police team led by Sub-Inspector G. Senthil Kumar arrested Ramesh Babu from his Ashok Nagar residence on the directions of N. Shreenatha, Superintendent of Police, Villupuram. He was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

