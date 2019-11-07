AIADMK general council meeting on Nov 24

Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) would hold the general council meeting on November 24 near here, party co-ordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and joint co-ordinator and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said on Thursday.

All the members of executive committee and general council have been asked to attend the meeting, according to a party statement.

The meeting is expected to decide the party's strategy for the local body polls, likely soon.

The general council meeting of the party has been called after a gap of two years. vj/sdr/pcj