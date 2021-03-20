AIADMK govt a 'slave govt' to PM Modi, BJP wash out party in Tamil Nadu: Stalin

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 (ANI): DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday said the AIADMK government is a "slave government" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also added that the BJP is a "wash out" party in Tamil Nadu.



"The AIADMK government is a slave government to PM Modi. BJP is a wash out party in Tamil Nadu. No AIADMK candidate should win in this election. If one AIADMK MLA wins, he/she will be a BJP MLA," Stalin said.

"There are many examples that PM Modi and Edappadi K Palaniswami have lied to the people. One example is the AIIMS hospital announcement. PM Modi announced it in 2015 but till now it has not been implemented," he added.

The DMK chief also alleged that the Central government did not release the fund for the construction of the AIIMS in Madurai.

"After his 2015 announcement on AIIMS hospital in Madurai, PM Modi laid foundation stones in 2019... No fund was released by the Central government on the construction of the AIIMS hospital in Madurai. When asked about it they said funds were sought from Japan. Is India in Japan or Tamil Nadu not in India?" he asked.

Stalin said three AIADMK leaders Sellur Raju, RB Udayakumar, and Rajan Chellappa are indulged in power tussle.

"Sellur Raju is a comedy piece and RB Udayakumar is a criminal Minister. RB Udayakumar is a revenue minister who only got revenue for himself and not for our state. RB Udayakumar is a great actor who betrayed Jayalalitha and Sasikala," he said.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

