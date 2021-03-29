AIADMK govt is slave, controlled by PM Modi, Amit Shah, alleges Prakash Karat

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): Senior CPI-M leader and the party politburo member Prakash Karat on Monday said that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led by Edappadi K Palaniswami is a slave government in which remote is controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



"Let's see on the last one year how ruling party behaved. The entire country fought against farm law but AIADMK supported the farm law in parliament. This government in Tamil Nadu has helped the farm law which is against farmers. They (AIADMK) never act against the Central government. In the same one year Modi government has passed four labour laws which are against labours and AIADMK fully supported the labour law which badly affects the labours," he said during the election campaign for the DMK Harbour assembly constituency candidate Sekar Babu.

Prakash Karat said that the Modi government passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which will bring fundamental change in citizenship in India. For the first time, citizenship is going to be undermined on the basis of religion.

"Even the bill was passed many stated like Kerala, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Punjab declared they will not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in their state but the AIADMK government here followed whatever BJP government brought which is anti-secular law," he said.

He alleged that the Modi government is not a BJP government but it's controlled and run by RSS and its ideology is to create a Hindu Rastra.

"The Modi government is not a BJP government but it's controlled and run by RSS. Its ideology is to create a Hindu Rastra. A lot of BJP ruled states target minorities. Where ever BJP or its alliance comes we can find distributive and divisive politics. The proxy for BJP is AIADMK. Under the cover of AIADMK they work," the CPI-M leader said.

"We are not only fighting AIADMK, We are fighting the AIADMK BJP access. In this Harbour constituency real BJP candidate is there and you have the opportunity to give a BJP a deserving defeat and elect DMKs Sekar Babu," he added.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

