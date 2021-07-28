AIADMK holds protests demanding DMK to fulfill poll promises

The major opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK on Wednesday held protests across the state to demand the ruling DMK to fulfill its poll promises.

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday charged the ruling DMK party with making false promises to come to power.

Party leaders and cadres held placards outside their homes drawing the people's attention to the non-fulfillment of poll promises by the DMK government.

The AIADMK had earlier announced its decision to hold protests state wide demanding the DMK government to fulfill its poll promises such as cancellation of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam, reduction in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices, among others.

Speaking to reporters in Theni district, Panneerselvam said the DMK made 505 poll promises. It came to power by making false poll promises and getting just three per cent more votes than the AIADMK.

Panneerselvam said, the DMK government is on the backfoot as it is not able to fulfill its poll promises.

In Salem district former Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K. Palaniswami protested against the ruling government.

He said the DMK government failed to honour poll promises.

In a joint statement issued couple of days back the two former Chief Ministers -- Panneerselvam and Palaniswami -- urged the party members to hold placards outside their homes demanding that the DMK government fulfil its poll promises.

The two AIADMK leaders said the DMK must fulfil the hundreds of poll promises it made to the people.

According to them, DMK President M.K. Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and sister Kanimozhi had promised that the party would cancel the NEET entrance exam for medical colleges after coming to power.

However, now the DMK government is asking the students to prepare for the NEET exams, the AIADMK leaders said.

They pointed out that the DMK had promised to reduce the price of petrol by Rs 5 per litre, diesel by Rs 4 per litre and a subsidy of Rs 100 for cooking gas cylinders which are yet to be fulfilled.

The AIADMK said power cuts were frequently taking place in the state after the DMK came to power but they are blaming the squirrels running on the power cables for that.

The two leaders said the DMK had made several poll promises to the farmers but had not fulfilled any of them.

According to them, the DMK government was indulging in cheap politics by filing false cases against AIADMK leaders.

--IANS

vj/skp/