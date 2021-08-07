AIADMK in search of new Presidium Chairman

Several names are doing the rounds in the party circles and a formal announcement is expected soon from the party leadership.

Chennai, Aug 7 (IANS) The principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is on the lookout for a new Presidum Chairman following the recent death of party veteran E. Madhusudhanan.

Names of party leaders like former Minister C. Ponnaiyan, K.A. Sengottaiyan, J.C.D. Prabhakar and couple of others are doing the rounds.

In 2007, Madhusudhanan was elected as the party's Presidium Chairman.

He backed party Coordinator O. Panneerselvam when the party split in 2017 after Jayalalithaa's death.

When the two factions of the AIADMK -- Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K. Palaniswami merged, the Election Commission handed the party flag and its poll symbol to Madhusudanan.

While Panneerselvam would like to have his supporter in that post, it has to be seen what Palaniswami's ideas are.

