AIADMK MLAs protest against Jayalalithaa Univ merger, detained

The AIADMK lawmakers were protesting against the DMK government's decision to merge the recently formed Dr J. Jayalalithaa University with the Annamalai University.

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam and other party lawmakers were arrested by police here on Tuesday for protesting on the road.

The AIADMK members walked out of the Assembly soon after the government tabled the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment and Repeal) Bill 2021, sat on protest on the roads and raised slogans.

The police took the AIADMK lawmakers to a nearby hall and detained them.

The erstwhile AIADMK government had passed a law to set up Dr J. Jayalalithaa University and colleges located in Villupuram, Kallakuruchi and Cuddalore to be affiliated to it.

The new university was set up by bifurcating the Vellore based Thiruvalluvar University.

