  4. AIADMK MLAs stage walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Aug 26th, 2021, 15:30:03hrs
E.K Palaniswami, the former CM of Tamil Nadu. (Photos/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 26 (ANI): The Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu assembly on Thursday.

E K Palaniswami, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly said, "We had brought the Dr J Jayalalithaa University in the Villupuram area. But today, they mentioned that the college will be affiliated with Annamalai University. It is a political vendetta, they dislike the name Jayalalithaa itself. That's why we have walked out of the assembly.
Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin introduced a bill in the State Legislative Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent quota in professional courses to the students of government schools. (ANI)

