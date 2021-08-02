AIADMK opposes Karunanidhi Memorial library at Madurai

The AIADMK has said that the state government is going to demolish the house of the architect of Mullaperiyar dam, John Pennycuick, to build the Kalaignar Karunanidhi memorial library. The AIADMK leaders and former Chief Ministers, O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami had in a joint statement on Sunday said that the party would join hands with the farmers to oppose any move to demolish the house of John Pennycucik to build the memorial library.

It is to be noted that Mullaperiyar dam which is geographically in Idukki district of Kerala was built by the British architect John Pennycuick and the water from the dam is used for agriculture, farming, and drinking water purposes in several southern districts of Tamil Nadu. People of this part of the state have a special attachment towards John Pennycuick and the AIADMK has taken this up as a political issue as the party knows well that it would get traction among the people of south Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK leadership also said that they don't have any objection to construct Kalaignar Karunanidhi Memorial library at any place where there are no objections.

The coalition partner of AIADMK, PMK also said that the house of John Pennycuick must not be demolished for setting up the Kalaignar memorial library. He called upon the DMK government to construct the library at some other place without disturbing the residence of the architect of Mullaperiyar dam.

While AIADMK is trying to corner the government bringing in Mullaperiyar dam into the picture, the DMK is hitting out with the statement that the opposition is worried over the construction of a library which was beneficial to the youth of the area.

DMK leader and state Public Works Department (PWD), E.V. Velu came out against the statement of AIADMK leaders and said that the opposition party was unhappy over the prospect of establishing a library in memorial to Kalaignar. He also said that the AIADMK was opposed to a good initiative of the state government for the benefit of the youngsters of south Tamil Nadu.

