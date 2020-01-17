AIADMK pays tribute to MG Ramachandran on 103rd birth anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) workers and leaders paid rich tributes to former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran on his 103rd birth anniversary at the party headquarters here on Friday.



A sea of party workers was present at the party headquarters.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paid floral tributes to the late AIADMK headquarters on the occasion.

Born on January 17, 1917, Ramachandran or MGR, as he was known to people, was regarded as one of the influential actors in Tamil cinema prior to joining politics.

He was popularly known as "Makkal Thilagam" or the People's King.

He became the Tamil Nadu chief minister in 1977 and remained in office till his demise in 1987. (ANI)

