AIADMK petitions TN Governor on irregularities in rural local body polls

The party leaders called upon the Governor to conduct an independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities that had taken place in the elections.

The AIADMK had to bite the dust in the polls held in two phases on October 6 and 9.

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) The opposition AIADMK has petitioned Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to look into the irregularities in the recently concluded rural local body elections in nine districts of the state.

The delegation, led by former Chief Minister and senior party leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, asked the Governor to seek a detailed report on the conduct of the elections and take action against the guilty.

It also pressed the Governor to direct the state government, state election commission, and other constitutional authorities to preserve all documents, including nomination papers, ballot slips, CCTV footage, and other records maintained at the polling and counting centres. The delegation informed the Governor that these documents could be used to carry out a detailed investigation.

Palaniswami, while speaking to mediapersons after meeting the Governor, said, "We have informed the Governor that on October 6 and October 9 when the rural local body elections to the nine districts were held in two phases, several untoward incidents had taken place and want a detailed probe into the same."

Former Chief Minister and Chief Co-ordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam was conspicuous by his absence, giving rise to rumours that all was not well in the AIADMK.

