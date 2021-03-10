AIADMK releases list of 171 candidates for TN Assembly polls

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday released its second list of 171 candidates for the April 6 Assembly elections.

Assembly speaker P. Dhanapal, senior leader K Sengottayan and other senior leaders have also been included in the list of AIADMK candidates.

The party has now announced a total of 177 candidates along with its allies -- BJP and PMK -- alloting 20 and 23 seats respectively. The remaining 14 seats are not allocated.

The AIADMK is contesting in an alliance with PMK and BJP in the Assembly polls as the party has already allocated 23 seats for PMK and 20 seats for the BJP.

Senior AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar told IANS: "The AIADMK-led combine will win the Assembly elections with a good margin. The people of the state have seen the government's works. So, the AIADMK list of candidates include grass root leaders".

--IANS

aal/sdr/