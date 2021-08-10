AIADMK to politically, legally face raids against former ministers

Chennai, Aug 10 (IANS) The opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is on the backfoot following back-to-back raids at the residences and premises of two of its senior party leaders and former ministers. The two AIADMK leaders have said the party would face these politically motivated raids, both legally and politically.

The AIADMK condemned the raid conducted at the premises of former Minister and party leader S.P. Velumani by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam and Co-Coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami in a joint statement said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government is resorting to vendetta politics against the AIADMK and warned that the party would not be cowed down by such actions.

Both the AIADMK leaders said the DMK government must focus on the welfare activities for the people in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic but instead it is targeting AIADMK leaders and indulging in political vendetta.

They said it was unfair to level charges against ministers in the previous AIADMK government before finding out the truth. The party will fight these fabricated cases against its leaders and be at the forefront to serve the people of Tamil Nadu during such challenging Covid times, said Palanisawami and Panneerselvam.

The DVAC had conducted a raid at the residence and premises of former Transport Minister and AIADMK leader, M.R. Vijayabhaskar on July 22. With the raids at the residence and office premises of AIADMK leader S.P. Velumani, the AIADMK said the DMK government would unleash a series of raids and investigations against its senior party leaders.

