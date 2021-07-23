AIADMK to protest on July 28 against DMK for not fulfilling poll promises

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) The opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will hold protests on July 28 against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for not fulfilling most of its poll promises such as cancellation of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam, reduction in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices, among others.

In a joint statement issued here by former Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator and Joint Coordinator, O. Panneerselvam and K. Palaniswami, respectively, they have urged party workers to hold placards outside their homes demanding that the DMK government fulfil its poll promises.

The two AIADMK leaders said the DMK must fulfil the hundreds of poll promises made by it.

According to them, DMK President M.K. Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and sister Kanimozhi had promised that the party would cancel the NEET entrance exam for medical colleges after coming to power.

However, now the DMK government is asking the students to prepare for the NEET exams, the AIADMK leaders said.

They pointed out that the DMK had promised to reduce the price of petrol by Rs 5 per litre, diesel by Rs 4 per litre and a subsidy of Rs 100 for cooking gas cylinders which are yet to be fulfilled.

The AIADMK said power cuts were frequently taking place in the state after the DMK came to power but they are blaming the squirrels running on the power cables for that.

The two leaders said the DMK had made several poll promises to the farmers but had not fulfilled any of them.

According to them, the DMK government was indulging in cheap politics by filing false cases against AIADMK leaders.

--IANS

vj/khz/bg