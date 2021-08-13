AIADMK walks out of TN Assembly

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) The principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK on Friday walked out of the Assembly in protest against the Speaker Appavu's refusal to allow them to speak.
Ahead of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan's presentation of the DMK government's first Budget, Leader of the Opposition K. Palaniswami stood up and started speaking.
The Speaker Appavu refused permission to Palaniswami, saying that the latter can speak on Monday as the Budget will have to be presented first.
Appavu then asked Rajan to present the state's first paperless electronic Budget.
In protest, the AIADMK members walked out of the House.
--IANS
vj/dpb