'AIADMK will bounce back in next polls'

Addressing party cadres at Madurai's Tirumangalam ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations of the party, he urged them to not lose morale as the party has been in power for 31 years, and out of the 11 Assembly Elections held in the state, the AIADMK front had won 7 times.

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) AIADMK will bounce back in the next Tamil Nadu elections, party MLA R.B Udhayakumar said on Friday, terming the results of the recent rural local polls in the state "manipulated".

"People were always with the AIADMK and the party cadres should not be demoralised by the tricks played by the ruling front. After the defeat of AIADMK in 1996, DMK leaders and cadres had written off the AIADMK but under the leadership of J. Jayalalithaa the party bounced back to power. The AIADMK's coming back to power is only a matter of time," he said.

Udhayakumar alleged that the results of the rural local body polls in the nine districts of the state "do not reflect upon the grass root situation in the state" and that the DMK wins were mainly due to manipulation.

"In Tirumangalam there were several double entries and even after several warnings, the SEC officials did not take note of the matter," he said.

He also questioned the decision of the State Election Commission to conduct rural local body polls in two phases even though the Assembly elections were conducted in a single phase.

Udhayakumar also alleged that DMK workers had exercised the voting rights of several people who have died and of many people who are serving in the Indian Army in different parts of the country.

