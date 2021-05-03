AIADMK will function as responsible Opposition party

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) The AIADMK party on Monday thanked the voters and electoral candidates of its own and that of allies for their support.
In a joint statement issued here, party Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K.Palaniswami said the people are aware about the party government's work for development of Tamil Nadu while it was in power for 10 years.
The two leaders said the party will function as a responsible Opposition party as it knows if the administration is a coin then the ruling and opposition parties are its two sides.
Rival DMK won the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu held on April 6 with a comfortable majority.
