AIADMK will function as responsible Opposition party

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) The AIADMK party on Monday thanked the voters and electoral candidates of its own and that of allies for their support.

In a joint statement issued here, party Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K.Palaniswami said the people are aware about the party government's work for development of Tamil Nadu while it was in power for 10 years.