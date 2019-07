Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 11 (ANI): The All India Anti-Terrorists Front (AIATF) on Thursday lauded the central government for banning radical outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Members of the MS Bitta-led front raised slogans supporting the ban and distributed sweets in the city.

The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday declared SFJ, a pro-Khalistan outfit, as an unlawful association under provision 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967. (ANI)