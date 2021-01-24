AICC appoints Tamradhwaj Sahu to oversee Cong campaign for Gujarat local body polls

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Congress President, Sonia Gandhi, on Sunday, appointed Chhattisgarh Home Minister, Tamradhwaj Sahu, as a Senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) Observer, said an AICC press release.



"He has been given the role to oversee election campaign and coordination of the upcoming local body election in Gujurat with immediate effect," the press release said.

It also informed that he will discharge his duties in consultation and close coordination with the AICC In-charge of Gujarat.

Gujarat is scheduled to hold its local body elections next month in two phases, on February 21 and February 28. (ANI)

