AICC leadership happy over party's performance in TN election

The All India Congress Committee was really happy over the performance of the Tamil Nadu state unit with the party bagging 18 seats out of the 25 it contested in alliance with the DMK in the 2021 assembly elections, the party said.

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Despite the Congress party facing reversal in the elections in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Union Territory of Puducherry, the 18 seats it won in Tamil Nadu has given rise to hope for the party national leadership.

AICC general secretary, organization, K.C. Venugopal while speaking to IANS said, "The Congress has staged a good performance in Tamil Nadu and it has won 18 of the 25 seats it contested in alliance with the DMK. Initially we were expecting 50 seats to contest but we were satisfied with what we got and put down our heads and worked among the people and this gave us positive results."

The Congress state president K.S. Alagiri steered the ship even after there were several rebel voices over the seat allotment as the party state president had to do a lot of juggling to provide seats to the winnable candidates without upsetting the equations within the party.

Alagiri while speaking to IANS said, "Congress party has done well in the TN assembly elections and I thank the party cadres and the DMK and other alliance partners for this performance in the elections. We are expecting a good governance from the government under Thiru MK Stalin in the days to come."

There are possibilities of Congress MLAs getting ministerial berths as discussions on that line between the Congress leadership and the DMK leadership are in progress. The AICC leadership is also taking keen interest and is conducting parleys with the DMK leadership for berths to the party leaders during the cabinet formation.

The victory of Vijay Vasanth from Kanniyakumari Lok Labha seat defeating veteran BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan has also added sugar to the Congress assembly election victory.

--IANS

aal/skp/