AICC observer Chidambaram to visit poll-bound Goa

Panaji, Aug 21 (IANS) Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, the newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) election observer in-charge of Goa, will arrive in the poll-bound state on a two-day visit from August 25-26 to oversee the preparations for the 2022 Assembly polls, said the Goa Congress on Saturday.

"P. Chidambaram will meet and discuss with various leaders and party functionaries during his two-day visit. He will interact with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office bearers, frontals, district and block presidents and take inputs to work out strategies for upcoming 2022 Goa Assembly elections," the Goa Congress added.

This two-day official trip is the former Union Home Minister's first visit to Goa, since his appointment by the interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi to "oversee election strategies and co-ordination for Goa Assembly elections".

Chidambaram will be accompanied by AICC Goa in-charge, Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The polls to the state Assembly are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

