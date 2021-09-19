AICC social media dept passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi Cong president

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The social media department of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president 'at the earliest'.



The resolution was passed at 'Drishti 2021', the national executive meeting of the Congress social media department held in New Delhi.

"We believe that only the rights-based approach; the policies of justice or NYAY of Rahul Gandhi can save the country today. He is the only leader in the country who has shown the courage and conviction to hold the fort of truth and welfare of the citizens," read the resolution signed by Chairperson of the social media department Rohan Gupta.

Congress social media department noted that the leadership of Gandhi will bring "a new energy into the party cadre across India."

"We, therefore, unanimously pass the resolution that Rahul Gandhi should take over as President of the Indian National Congress at the earliest," it stated.

Meanwhile, a similar resolution was earlier passed by Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress.

On Monday evening, a state executive meeting chaired by Delhi Mahila Congress Chief Amrita Dhawan was held where she read the resolution in the presence of All India Mahila Congress President Netta Desuza.

"In the first state executive meeting of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress, I am presenting a proposal to Amrita Dhawan, Mahila Congress President to hand over the reins of the party to former President of the All India Congress Committee, Rahul Gandhi," stated the resolution.

All office-bearers and district presidents of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress had unanimously presented their consent to make Rahul Gandhi, the party president. (ANI)