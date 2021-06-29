AICC spokesperson slams Union Minister over remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad ( Telangana), June 29 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan rebuked Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy over the latter's comments on Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of late PV Narasimha Rao's centenary celebrations.



In a sharp rebuttal of Kishan Reddy's tweet over Rahul Gandhi, Dr Dasoju Sravan said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders should first learn to respect their own veteran leaders who have toiled all their life to build the party instead of trying to grab Congress stalwarts legacy.

The Congress leader even expressed amusement saying that one day BJP party may even stoop to the level of claiming a stake in Sonia Gandhi's legacy in the future, as they have no great leader to promote from their own ranks.

Earlier, taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Reddy on Monday said that the Wayanad MP is so busy that he has "forgotten" to pay tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy had said, "Rahul Gandhi does not have time to pay tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. The people should understand why the Gandhi family behaved against Rao."

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Reddy wrote, "So busy is @RahulGandhi that he has "forgotten" to pay tributes to #PVNarasimhaRao Garu on his 100th Jayanti. PVNR was a lifelong Congressman, yet appalling to see how one dynasty tramples over his legacy. Such political untouchability is distasteful and unfortunate."

"Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has made a quite irresponsible and distasteful tweet on Rahul Gandhi on the auspicious occasion of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao's centenary celebrations. Kishan Reddy expressed concern over Rahul Gandhi not paying respects to PV Narasimha Rao. This is nothing but unnecessarily prying into the internal matters of the Congress party," Dr Dasoju said.

"That is none of BJP's business. In fact, Kishan Reddy has humiliated PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion. If Kishan Reddy is so concerned, he should first speak about how PM Modi Narendra Modi has sidelined and humiliated the BJP party founding stalwarts like LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi," he added. (ANI)

