AICTE implements PM's special scholarship scheme for J-K students

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): To channelise the energy of the youth from Jammu and Kashmir, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Friday implemented the Prime Minister's special scholarship scheme for students from the region.



In the presence of Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal, AICTE and IIT Guwahati today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for extending internships to students from Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, the Union Minster encouraged other IIT's to be involved in nation-building initiative.



Under this MoU, IIT Guwahati will enrol 100 meritorious students from Jammu and Kashmir in batches of 25, for an internship at IIT Guwahati from May 1, 2020, to May 30, 2020.

The objective of the MoU is to provide an exposure to the youth from Jammu and Kashmir to the academic culture at the higher learning institutes of the country. (ANI)

