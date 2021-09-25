AIIMS Bhopal deputy director arrested for accepting bribe

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a Deputy Director of AIIMS-Bhopal for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from a chemist who supplied medicines to the hospital.



According to CBI, Dhirendra Pratap Singh, Deputy Director of AIIMS, Bhopal was caught and arrested while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant.

The complainant (a chemist, who supplies medicines to AIIMS Bhopal) has alleged that the said public servant demanded a bribe of Rs two lakh for releasing his due bills on account of supplies of medicines and other consumables made to AIIMS, Bhopal.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused for accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh. A case has been registered on the said complaint.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

