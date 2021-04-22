  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. AIIMS COVID-19 Task Force seeks doctors from other departments

AIIMS COVID-19 Task Force seeks doctors from other departments

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 22nd, 2021, 11:30:08hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has requested his colleagues from other departments to provide 80 per cent of the resident doctors and faculty members for COVID-19 management.

In an urgent request, Dr Naveet Wig, the chairperson of COVID-19 Task Force at AIIMS, said that in view of rise in the number of COVID patients and the opening of multiple COVID-19 facilities in the hospital, the need for manpower has increased multi-fold.
"To meet this demand, as directed by the Director, So, you're requested to provide 80 per cent of your residents and 80 per cent of your faculty members for the COVID-19 management pool," he said.
He further asked to provide the names of residents and faculty members urgently to finalise the roster for COVID-19 at the earliest.
"Please provide the names of residents and faculty members urgently from your department to finalise the roster for COVID-19 at the earliest," he added. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features