AIIMS COVID-19 Task Force seeks doctors from other departments

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has requested his colleagues from other departments to provide 80 per cent of the resident doctors and faculty members for COVID-19 management.



In an urgent request, Dr Naveet Wig, the chairperson of COVID-19 Task Force at AIIMS, said that in view of rise in the number of COVID patients and the opening of multiple COVID-19 facilities in the hospital, the need for manpower has increased multi-fold.

"To meet this demand, as directed by the Director, So, you're requested to provide 80 per cent of your residents and 80 per cent of your faculty members for the COVID-19 management pool," he said.

He further asked to provide the names of residents and faculty members urgently to finalise the roster for COVID-19 at the earliest.

"Please provide the names of residents and faculty members urgently from your department to finalise the roster for COVID-19 at the earliest," he added. (ANI)

