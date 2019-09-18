AIIMS-Delhi donates Rs 93.89 lakh to Odisha

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria accompanied by faculty and staff met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi and handed over a cheque of Rs 93.89 lakh as one-day salary contribution of employees of AIIMS, Delhi.

The Chief Minister thanked them for their contribution.

He also thanked AIIMS and the entire team of doctors, paramedics and other staff for their outstanding surgical interventions and care in handling Jaga-Balia case.

Recently, the separated conjoined twins of Kandhamal district have returned to Odisha after two years of treatment at AIIMS, Delhi.

The twins suffering from a rare craniopagus disorder were surgically separated at AIIMS through two surgeries on August 28 and October 25, 2017.