AIIMS Delhi to start screening children for Covaxin trials from Monday

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, will start screening children for clinical trials of indigenous home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, from Monday, sources said.



AIIMS, Delhi will be starting clinical trials after AIIMS Patna which started the trials recently on children aged between 12 and 18 years old.

After getting permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), AIIMS, Delhi is now starting the screening for clinical trials before starting the trials.

To grant the permission of trials, DCGI's approval was followed by a recommendation on May 12 by a Subject Expert Committee (SEC). (ANI)

