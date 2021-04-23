AIIMS discontinues contract tracing of exposed HCWs

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Citing insufficient resources, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital has decided to test only symptomatic Health Care Workers (HCWs).

The country's premier health institution also discontinued the practice for contact tracing of exposed HCWs and quarantine of asymptomatic contact. An AIIMS's notice said, "In view of the current situation of COVID leading to insufficient resources for contact tracing, and shortages of staff, the risk assessment and contact tracing of exposed HCWs and quarantine of asymptomatic contact should be discontinued. Only the symptomatic HCWs should be tested and only those testing positive be isolated and managed as per the clinical condition.