AIIMS donates Rs 93 lakh for Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund for 'Fani' victims

New Delhi [India], 18 Sept (ANI): Extending a helping hand to people who have lost their property and livelihood in cyclone "Fani", the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has donated about Rs 93 lakh to Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund.



The representatives of administration, faculty and staff of AIIMS were present on the occasion.

"An amount of Rs 93,89,461 voluntarily contributed by faculty and staff of AIIMS-New Delhi was handed over to the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, at a brief function at Odisha Bhawan in the city," said Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS.

"The faculty and staff of the institute have on many occasions stepped forward to alleviate the sufferings of people, going a step beyond their responsibilities," said Dr Guleria.

Previously, AIIMS had made a contribution towards the relief fund of Kerala in 2018.

Odisha witnessed large scale devastation due to tropical cyclone "Fani" which struck the state on May 3. (ANI)

