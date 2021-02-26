AIIMS Jammu Director meets Union minister Jitendra Singh

AIIMS, Jammu is set to start its first academic session of MBBS this year with 50 students.

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Shakti Gupta, the newly appointed Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu discussed AIIMS Jammu's development roadmap with Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Singh suggested to Gupta that attempts be made to attract the best of the merit from across the country for faculty as well as paramedical staff, particularly, the nursing staff as the salary patterns would be on the same lines as those of AIIMS, New Delhi.

Singh also said that AIIMS Jammu was sanctioned only through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal intervention.

Singh further added that it was all because of PM Modi's attempts that a state-of-the-art healthcare cum medical education infrastructure was created in Jammu.

