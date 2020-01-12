AIIMS Nurses Union anguished over gender reservation in recruitment process for Nursing Officers post

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Nurses Union of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have expressed their anguish and objection over the implementation of the decisions taken during the 4th Central Institute Body (CIB) meeting pertaining to the recruitment process of Nursing Officers in various AIIMS.

It was decided in the meeting that 80 per cent of posts may be reserved for female nursing staff while the remaining 20 per cent posts may be filled by male nursing staff.

This, the AIIMS Union has written to the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who chaired the 4th CIB meeting.The minutes of meeting stated: "The CIB discussed on the issue of appropriateness and requirement of female nursing staffs in a number of departments/specialised ward vis-a-vis patient comfort and care, it was decided that 80 per cent of posts may be reserved for female nursing staff while the remaining 20 per cent of posts may be filled by male nursing staff," it read."AIIMS Nurses Union strongly opposes the newly introduced reservation criteria based on gender discrimination for the post of Nursing Officer (Direct Recruitment) and also condemns the decisions taken in the 4th meeting of CIB," said Harish Kumar Kajla, President, AIIMS Nurses Union"As a result of this, now AIIMS (Patna) and AIIMS (Nagpur) has issued a notification for the post of Nursing Officer on direct recruitment basis with reservation of 80 per cent to the female candidates and only 20 per cent to the male candidates in all categories. Unfortunate, this newly introduced reservation criterion based on gender discrimination only for the nursing profession is really disheartening," Kajla added.Kajla further added that "If our request for withdrawal of CIB decision is not met then we will take a stand of agitation and this struggle will continue till the result is achieved." (ANI)